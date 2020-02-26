|
August 7, 1928 - February 28, 2019 Vita Adams of Westwood, Los Angeles, CA, passed away in Thousand Oaks, California, on February 28, 2019 after a short illness. She was 90 years young. She was preceded in death by her husband, Walter, her daughter, Melissa (Adams) Christensen, her brothers, Holmer and Theodore, her son-in-law, Eric Bach Christensen, and great-grandson, Eliot Altinger. Vita is survived by her son, Christopher Adams, as well as her daughter, Allison Keitel. She had six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. A first generation American, Vita was born in the Bronx borough of New York City in 1928, of Danish and Norwegian parents. She married Walter Adams in 1949. The family moved to Pacific Palisades, CA, in 1969. About ten years after Walter's death in 1987, she moved to the Westwood area of California. Her final move was to Thousand Oaks, CA, to be closer to her daughter. Vita was known for her adventurous spirit, vivacious personality, and her "why not?" attitude, which led her to parachute from a plane as well as other adventures. She was a travel agent in Pacific Palisades, and experienced the cultures of more than 45 countries. Vita enjoyed all people, and was a life-long volunteer. She spent the last 30+ years volunteering at the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center, where she became a fixture in the ER and elsewhere in the hospital. At her direction, Vita was cremated and her ashes will be spread in private ceremonies. She would take joy in knowing, that, in remembrance of her, you visited with a friend or family, "made someone's day," volunteered locally, or had travel adventure of your choosing.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Feb. 26 to Mar. 1, 2020