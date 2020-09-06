W. Russell Barry, a long time entertainment executive who had served as Chairman of Turner Program Services and President of Twentieth Century Fox, died Wednesday night of terminal Pulmonary Fibrosis at his home in Palm Beach Florida. He was 84.Barry's career spans over 35 years in the entertainment industry beginning in 1961 with his time in radio spot sales at CBS in Chicago and then in New York, supervising the AM radio stations during their conversion to all-news. His big break came when he took a job in Los Angeles as Vice President, General Manager for KNX Television in 1972.From there he joined Twentieth century Fox as Vice President Network Sales and ultimately became President of Twentieth Century Television. He was responsible for the production and worldwide distribution of all network and syndicated programming.During his tenure at Fox he oversaw productions of "M*A*S*H," "Paper Chase," "James at 15," "Trapper John, M.D.," "That's Hollywood," "Dance Fever," "Dinah Shore," along with numerous pilots and made-for-television movies.Barry was recruited by Playboy Enterprises in 1981 as president of their production company where he negotiated a joint venture with Cablevision to launch the Playboy Channel. In 1983 he went on to serve as President of Taft Entertainment Televison, producing long form programming such as "The Key to Rebecca," and "When the Bough Breaks."In 1986 he became President, and then in 1995, Chairman of Turner Program Services. During his time there he was responsible for handling the worldwide marketing and distribution of all TBS programming, including the MGM film and tv library, first run productions such as National Geo and Cousteau Society specials, CNN Television and programs such as "The Lazarus Man" and "The Wonder Years." He was particularly proud of brokering the deal to put CNN into airports and hotels around the world. He ended his career as a senior executive at Warner Bros after the merger between Time Warner and Turner.Barry was born in Brooklyn, NY and was a graduate of Dartmouth College, '57. He loved playing golf, enjoyed reading, was an avid movie buff and sports enthusiast, most especially a fan of the LA Lakers and the Dodgers, but his greatest pleasure was spending time with his family. He is survived by his wife, Cynthia Young Barry and their daughter, Shannon Barry Beckemeyer; his ex-wife Phyllis Barry and their three children, Michael Barry, Sharon Barry McTigue and Craig Barry, and his six grandchildren, Russell Barry, Ryan Barry, Sean McTigue, Taylor McTigue, Carter and Cassius Barry. Memorial services will be held in Los Angeles at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his memory to St Jude Children's Research Hospital at www.stjude.org
