March 3, 1971 - October 22, 2020 The Lord decided to return one of his angels home on October 22, 2020. This 49-year-old angel was known as Wade Garrison Williams. Wade passed away unexpectedly at a private residence in Los Angeles, CA amongst friends and love ones.Wade was born on March 3rd 1971 in Livingston, New Jersey (grew-up in South Orange, N.J.) to Woodie G. Williams Sr. and Ruth E. Waters-Williams and was a resident of Los Angeles, California for more than 20-years. Wade earned his B.A. degree in Broadcast Journalism from Emerson College in Boston, MA and was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon Fraternity Inc. Wade had an illustrious career as the owner of his own upscale event planning business called LA Picnic where he worked for well-known corporate and private clients throughout the globe. Wade loved to travel across the world and enjoyed skiing, music, volunteering for children causes, and participating in his Soul Cycle classes.Family and friends will be scheduling various memorials for Wade through-out the United States in tribute to his memory and loving nature.Wade is survived by his mother (Ruth "Silky" Waters), brother (Woodie G. Williams Jr.), sister in-law (Misty Wedgeworth-Williams), fiancé (Christopher De Haan), one niece (Ruth Williams), one nephew (Woodie G. Williams III), and an abundance of other loving family members and friends.



