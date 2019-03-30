Resources More Obituaries for Wallace Duesler Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Wallace Eugene Duesler

Obituary Condolences Flowers May 30, 1919 - March 10, 2019 Wally Duesler passed Sunday, March 10, 2019, at his home in San Clemente surrounded by family. He was a long-time resident of South Orange County.Wally was the first born to Fred C. and Golda Duesler in Wolsey, South Dakota. He is survived by his children; Pam Florey, Nancy Metzger and Michael Duesler, seven grandchildren and nine great children. Wally is also survived by his best friend and brother, Fred B. Duesler and his extended family. He was predeceased by his wife, Mary Catherine and his son, Mark Alan Duesler.He met the love of his life, Mary Catherine, at the Rainbow Pier in Long Beach. They both attended Compton Jr. College. He graduated and the two were married January 31, 1941. Their marriage of 62 years was an inspiration to future generations. In his earlier life, he was most proud of becoming an Eagle Scout. Wally served our country in WWII as a member of the Coast Guard. While serving, he was honored to become the youngest "Slick Arm Chief" on the West Coast, meaning he achieved this position (CPO) in less than four years. He was an accomplished Draftsman and 2nd generation custom home builder with his brother Fred in Downey, Tustin and San Clemente. He mentored his son, Michael as a third generation custom home builder in San Clemente.Wally was a waterman and loved to body surf at the SC Pier and T-Street. His real love was for San Onofre, where his surfing adventure began on a board he made in wood shop in 1937. Wally and his family have been members of the San Onofre Surfing Club since the 1950's. He played an evolutionary role in San Onofre beach volleyball becoming known as "The SilverFox." He played in over 45 two man tournaments at San O, winning and placing in several tournaments. In the last tournament he played at age 80, he placed second. Wally was also an avid golfer and enjoyed playing bridge, backgammon and table tennis.In his later years, he was an artisan wood carver, who gifted his talent to many revered friends, charities and special events.Wally valued honesty, hard work and friendship. He cherished his family and friends and his family and friends cherished him.A private interment was held at Pacific View Cemetery. There will be a "Celebration of Wally's Life" on Saturday, May 11th from 11:30 AM to 2:30 PM in the San Clemente Presbyterian Fellowship Hall. The address: 119 Avenida de las Estrella, San Clemente, CA 92672. The dress is casual.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Boys and Girls Club of San Clemente, 1304 Calle Valle, San Clemente, CA 92672. The Duesler family thanks you for your kind generosity. Published in the Los Angeles Times from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries