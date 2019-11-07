Home

February 18, 1934 - October 30, 2019 Wallace Lenoir passed away peacefully on October 30, 2019 in West Covina, CA, with his family and close friends at his side. Wallace was born at home in Belcourt, ND, on February 18, 1934 to Bernard and Mae Lenoir. He retired after a 40+ year career in the trucking industry, spending his retirement years enjoying his friends and family, traveling, and going to the gym daily. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Adeline, daughter Kimberly Einspahr (Steve), granddaughter Kristen, daughters Melody and Claudette (from a previous marriage), along with brother Jim, sisters Dorie, Helen, Donna and Tessie, and many nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life event will be held at a later date.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019
