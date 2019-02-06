|
Age 87 passed away on January 30, 2019. Predeceased by his beloved wife, Jacqueline Fuchino and son, Neil Fuchino; he is survived by his children, Janice (Ron) Tanaka, Craig (Candy) and Keith Fuchino; grandchildren, Dana and Allison Tanaka, Bruce (Alice) Fuchino, and Laura (Craig) Allen; great-grandchildren, Kaili and Jay Fuchino, Kingston and Aliya Allen; siblings, Wilfred and Frank (Margaret) Fuchino, Amy (Sterling) Morikawa, and Richard (Mae) Fuchino; he is also survived by many nieces, nephews and other relatives here and in Hawaii.Funeral services will be held on Thursday, February 14, 11:30 a.m. at Gardena Buddhist Church, 1517 West 166th St. Gardena, CA 90248. The family kindly requests casual attire. www.fukuimortuary.com 213-626-0441
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Feb. 6, 2019