Fukui Mortuary, Inc. - Los Angeles
707 East Temple Street
Los Angeles, CA 90012
213-626-0441
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019
11:30 AM
Gardena Buddhist Church
1517 West 166th St
Gardena, CA
Wallace S. Fuchino Obituary
Age 87 passed away on January 30, 2019. Predeceased by his beloved wife, Jacqueline Fuchino and son, Neil Fuchino; he is survived by his children, Janice (Ron) Tanaka, Craig (Candy) and Keith Fuchino; grandchildren, Dana and Allison Tanaka, Bruce (Alice) Fuchino, and Laura (Craig) Allen; great-grandchildren, Kaili and Jay Fuchino, Kingston and Aliya Allen; siblings, Wilfred and Frank (Margaret) Fuchino, Amy (Sterling) Morikawa, and Richard (Mae) Fuchino; he is also survived by many nieces, nephews and other relatives here and in Hawaii.Funeral services will be held on Thursday, February 14, 11:30 a.m. at Gardena Buddhist Church, 1517 West 166th St. Gardena, CA 90248. The family kindly requests casual attire. www.fukuimortuary.com 213-626-0441
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Feb. 6, 2019
