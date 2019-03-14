Resources More Obituaries for Walter Brackelmanns Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Walter Brackelmanns

Obituary Condolences Flowers September 22, 1932 - February 10, 2019 Walter Edmund Brackelmanns, M.D. of Sherman Oaks, CA, passed away peacefully on Sunday February 10, 2019, surrounded by family. He was 86 years old. Walter was born to the late Walter and Martha Brackelmanns on September 22, 1932 in Brooklyn, New York. Walter graduated from Rutgers University and went on to earn an M.D. from Georgetown University Medical School in 1958. During his internship at Los Angeles County General Hospital, he met Lois, a nurse, who became his loving wife of 54 years.Walter was a Flight Surgeon in the Navy for three years stationed in Tokyo and Hawaii, followed by a residency at Langley Porter in San Francisco. A two year fellowship at UCLA in Child Psychiatry brought the family to Los Angeles, their future permanent home. Walter was a board certified Psychiatrist, Child Psychiatrist and Psychoanalyst, serving as Clinical Professor of Psychiatry at UCLA and a mental health consultant for Los Angeles Unified School District. He established the Cedars-Sinai teen crises hotline. At UCLA he developed, directed and taught the Couples and Sex Therapy Training Program for over 40 years. His unique and practical approach to couples therapy was taught nationally. He was co-founder and President of the American Association for Couples and Sex Therapists. In 2019 his book, Inter-analytic Couples Therapy Book One: The Theory Search for the Other, was published. This book presents an important and pragmatic model that will influence the practice of couples therapy going forward.Walter was pre-deceased by his beloved wife Lois, whose steadfast and loyal support encouraged him to accomplish much. He was also preceded in death by his brother Norbert, younger sister Dolores Schletter, and his son Jonathan. He was the very loving and giving father to Lisa Wilder and Jonathan, embracing his son-in-law Bob Wilder, as a son. Walter was an amazing grandfather and role model for Rebecca, Alexandra and Robbie Wilder. He was an amazing brother-in-law to Dr. Felix Schletter and Marilyn Lerner and was a wonderful Uncle to his many nieces and nephews.Walter will always be remembered for the countless people he helped throughout his lifetime, both professionally and personally. His sense of humor and independent spirit will be missed, but he leaves behind his belief in the power of love. Walter was buried with Naval Military Honors at Forest Lawn Hollywood Hills.Please send donations to City of Hope directed to Dr. Steven Rosen Lymphoma Research. Published in the Los Angeles Times from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries