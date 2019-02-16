Home

Forest Lawn - Hollywood Hills
6300 Forest Lawn Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90068
800-204-3131
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Leo Baeck Temple
1300 N. Sepulveda Blvd.
Los Angeles, CA
Interment
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
12:00 PM
Forest Lawn, Hollywood Hills
Walter Edmund Brackelmanns Obituary
September 22, 1932 - February 10, 2019 Walter Edmund Brackelmanns, M.D. of Sherman Oaks, CA passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 10, 2019, surrounded by family. He was 86 years old. Walter was born to Walter and Martha Brackelmanns on September 22, 1932, in Brooklyn, New York. He was a board certified psychiatrist, child psychiatrist and psychoanalyst, a Clinical Professor of Psychiatry at UCLA, and a mental health consultant to the Los Angeles Unified School District. He was the Director and the Instructor of the Couples and Sex Therapy Training Program at UCLA, and the co-founder and President of the American Association of Couples and Sex Therapists (AACAST). He worked for over 40 years developing and teaching a unique and practical approach to couples therapy, both nationally and internationally. Dr. Brackelmanns twice appeared on the Oprah Winfrey Show, demonstrated his ideas in a five-part series on the Today Show, and had his own nationally syndicated television program called Couples. He received the Dean's Distinguished Teaching Award from UCLA Extension Division in 2006 and the Outstanding Clinical Faculty Teaching Award in the Department of Psychiatry at UCLA in 2006. He was a very loving, giving father to Lisa Wilder and Jonathan Brackelmanns, and embraced his son-in-law Bob as a son. He was an amazing grandfather to Rebecca, Alexandra and Robbie Wilder. He will always be remembered for the countless people he helped throughout his lifetime, both professionally and personally. His sense of humor and loving spirit will be missed and cherished by all. His funeral service will be held at Leo Baeck Temple at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, February 19, 2019, followed by an interment ceremony at 12:00 p.m. at Forest Lawn, Hollywood Hills. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to City of Hope, directed to Dr. Steven Rosen's lymphoma research.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Feb. 16 to Feb. 18, 2019
