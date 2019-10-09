Home

St Mark's Episcopal Church
14646 Sherman Way
Van Nuys, CA 91405
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
Walter Higgins


1922 - 2019
Walter Higgins Obituary
On October 5, 2019, Walter Allison Higgins, passed away at the age of 97. Walter was born on February 13, 1922 in Detroit, MI to Harry and Goldie Higgins. Walter served in the US Army Air Force during WWII. He then received a degree in theology from Princeton and second degree in Electrical Engineering from Michigan State University. Later he received a Masters Degree in Statistics from UCLA. After moving to Los Angeles he had a 28 year career as an Engineer with Litton Guidance Control in Woodland Hills, CA. He raised his four sons, Kirk, Gregory, Daniel and Warren at their home in Hidden Hills, CA. Walter had many talents and passions, including gardening and tennis. He loved nature and served as a volunteer docent at Malibu Creek State Park after he retired. Walter was a great provider for his family. He was known for his wit, infectious smile, open mindedness, big heart and long discussions on politics, religion and life. Walter was preceded in death by his parents Harry and Goldie, brother Robert, son Kirk and grandson Jonathan. He is survived by his wife Bernadette, his sons Gregory (Wanda), Daniel (Joyce), Warren, and stepson Pierre Ismail, grandsons Devin (Angela) and Kenny, granddaughter Kelly, great-granddaughter Harper, his sister Dorothy Baham (née Higgins) and niece Sue (Michael) Shirkey. A memorial service will be held on October 19, 2019 @4:00pm, St Marks Episcopal Church 14646 Sherman Way, Van Nuys, CA 91405. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St Marks Episcopal Church.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Oct. 9 to Oct. 13, 2019
