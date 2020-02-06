Home

April 6, 1926 - February 3, 2020 Beloved Grandfather of David and Michael McKenery, and proud Father of devoted daughter Laura Eve McKenery passed quickly at home under Vitas hospice care with David and Laura by his side. Walter was a veteran and very successful and proud business owner of Custom Mfg - a manufacturer of aerospace and defense parts.He enjoyed life right until the end playing cards daily with his many friends and listening to 40's big band music. His big smile and happy personality will be greatly missed by all who were blessed to know him, but never forgotten. Remembrance Fri 2/3 1-2:00pmLake Park Brea - Fern Lake Ave
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Feb. 6, 2020
