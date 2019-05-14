Home

Walter L. Ghirardelli

Walter L. Ghirardelli Obituary
October 16, 1926 - April 22, 2019 Walter passed away peacefully on April 22nd at the age of 92 in his home in Pasadena. He will be remembered for his sense of humor, passion for life, and generous heart by his loving family and friends. Born in Los Angeles, Walt served in the U.S. Armed Forces during WWII, earned a degree in accounting from UCLA, and in 1955 joined the Los Angeles office of Peat, Marwick, Mitchell & Co. His career with PMM included assignments as a managing partner in Japan, Europe and New York. Walt retired to his ranch in Temecula, CA, where he developed a vineyard and raised horses. He moved to Pasadena in 2002. Walt was dearly loved and will be missed by his surviving brother, Albert, as well as his 10 nieces and nephews and their children.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from May 14 to May 19, 2019
