Dr. Walter Kearns died peacefully at home in Woodland Hills after 97 awesome years of incredible health and productivity. He was a general surgeon at West Hills Hospital for four decades, educated at Princeton, Johns Hopkins medical, and Northwestern residency. He practiced medicine until he was 95, working on the Navajo Indian Reservation in NM and volunteering at clinics in Los Angeles. He was a champion golfer (details: walterkearns.com), who played in US Amateur and US Senior Amateur, shot par 71 at age 87 at Braemar, and had 11 hole-in-ones. Survived by Gail, wife of 55 years, 5 children, and 7 grandchildren/step-grandchildren.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from May 26 to May 27, 2019
