|
|
March 22, 1941 - October 12, 2019 Walter, 78, of Encino, died peacefully in his sleep on October 12. The son of Bernard and Betty Uhrman, Walter was born in New York City, attended Princeton University and Stanford Law School and had a successful law career in LA. At the age of 32, Walter was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS). His "why not me" attitude was to be marveled. Walter was incredibly social and kept strong friendships with schoolmates, his havurah, and every nurse/doctor he ever met. Walter is survived by his beloved wife Judy, the love of his life. He was a loving father to his five daughters and 12 grandchildren. l'dor v'dor. His family will celebrate his life on Wednesday, Oct. 16 at 10am at Mount Sinai Memorial Park in Simi Valley.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019