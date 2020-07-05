October 3, 1929 - July 1, 2020 Walter "Wally" Robert Gayner, a handsome, loyal, hard-working family man, loved by all he touched was born on October 3, 1929 to Ann and Walter Gayner in Glendale, CA and died peacefully at his home on July 1, 2020 with his loving wife, Joan, at his side. Wally had a unique presence about him; stunningly charming with a contagious smile, always well-dressed, a real guy's guy but most importantly a wonderful gentleman to women. His father who had been a World War I ace pilot moved the family to Nice, France when Wally was a child. His sister Suzanne was born there. The family returned after three years to Southern California where his youngest sister, Patsy, was born. Wally graduated from Los Angeles High School in 1947 where he excelled in swimming and theater, starring in several plays and was an all-city champion swimmer and awarded a scholarship to USC. After one year at USC he left to join the Navy, serving on two aircraft carriers, the USS Princeton and the USS Bairoko where he was stationed at North Island Naval Air Station earned a place on the All-Navy Swim Team. When his service was up, he enrolled at UCLA and became a lifelong Bruin fan. Wally was a member of Delta Tau Delta Fraternity and remained close to his fraternal brothers till death. Loving friends and being loved meant most to Wally and socializing became Wally's biggest character asset making many close friendships along his robust life's journey. Coming from a modest upbringing he loved all people, all types and had a burning desire to succeed in marriage and in business. In 1950 he married his beautiful Trojan sweetheart, Marilyn "Lynn" Bremer, and raised three children in Orange County while spending leisure time traveling the world until Lynn's passing in 2003.He was an accomplished home builder, building over 10,000 homes over four decades shaping Orange County through his companies Republic Homes and Eagle Development from 1960 to 2000. Wally launched his homebuilding career in the 60s by developing Mesa Verde, a state-of-the-art master planned golf course community in the heart of Costa Mesa. Even today, more than a half century later, Mesa Verde is considered a hidden gem that stood the test of time with winding roads, cul-de-sac streets with many homes fronting golf links, and innovative home designs that Wally incorporated into the community.Besides loving sports and the outdoors, Wally's main hobbies were flying his private small airplanes around to various projects in the southland, hunting in exotic areas of the globe, and building custom homes for his family. He began incorporating custom features typically found in custom homes into single family tract home designs in the 60's with his residential communities in Friendly Hills in Whittier, Laguna Hills, Mesa Verde and Lake San Marcos. He engineered such innovations as the "split-level" and "patio style, central courtyard" designs in his tract homes. Many of his own custom homes were centered around ranching such as his Castle Ranch, a landmark 1,500 acre working cattle ranch with a private airstrip for his plane, and in Coto de Caza where he raised champion Tennessee Walkers or the ocean and lakes such as his cabin in Lake Arrowhead and his home on the beach in Newport. Wally loved sharing his ranches and waterfront homes by hosting social events with his friends and family. He had a real "mi casa, su casa" welcoming attitude to all friends and family. His achievements and affiliations were vast and varied, to name a few; Blue Lagoon Villas built in 1962 was the first statutory condominium built in California, initial member of the Balboa Bay Club Board of Governors, President and Founder of the first drug rehabilitation for teenagers in Orange County called Assessment Treatment Service Center (ATSC) "Alternative to the Juvenile Justice System", master planned Ford Aeronutronics site near Big Canyon, the first President of the Builders Industry Association (BIA) Orange County Chapter, received the Mayor's Award from the City of Costa Mesa honoring his Mesa Verde development and its positive community impact to the City, President of Estancia High School Booster Club, UCI Advisory Council Member planning student and faculty housing on campus, initial Coto de Caza ranch development, longtime Portola Rider, San Bernardino Sheriff Search and Rescue supporter (allowed use of his helicopter), and Orange County Sheriff Advisory Council longtime member. Wally stood for quality housing for mid-income families, local law enforcement, and helping young people with their careers and challenges.In his seventies, he reunited with another beautiful Trojan, Joan Field Riach, whom he had known in high school and were happily married for 10 years. Their second time around romance was magical, loving their travels together and their times with their families and friends. Wally was an amazing and loving husband and a wonderfully supportive and loving father, grandfather and great grandfather.Wally was predeceased by his mother and father and sister Patsy. He is survived by his wife, Joan, his two daughters, Kyle Gayner and Tracey Gayner with two children Robert Rankin and Cory Poole. His son, Scott Gayner with his children Sammis Nelson Gayner and Cassidy Gayner Reeves married to Dane Reeves with their new baby boy born in January, Logan Scott Reeves, whom Wally adored. His sister Suzanne Peters and many nephews, nieces and cousins. His stepsons Tom Riach Jr. married to Victoria and Steven Riach married to Wendy with eight step grandchildren. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to: The J. F. Shea Center for Therapeutic Riding, Orange County whose mission is to serve people with disabilities who benefit from Equine Assisted Therapy & Activities:https://www.sheacenter.org/donate/tribute-memorial-gifts/Adios big Wally, the Lord has enriched all our lives by sharing your life with us!A celebration of his life is pending



