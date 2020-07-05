August 21, 1925 - April 25, 2020 Walter Schreiber, MD passed away on April 25, 2020 due to complications of COVID19, at the age of 94. Walter was born in Chicago, Illinois, the second of four children of Morris and Ida Schreiber, and from an early age took care of everyone. He started working at age 12 in an ice cream shop and took his younger siblings with him while playing baseball as a teen. He was drafted into the United States Army and served faithfully as a bomb diffuser in Europe until 1945. He returned to join his family in California and began a west coast life that ultimately led him to medical school at UC Irvine, graduating in 1964 and beginning what would be a 55 year career in medicine. Walter specialized in hematology and oncology and took wonderful care of thousands of patients. He also kept his close bonds with medical school classmates throughout his life. At a bowling league match in 1961, Walter's sister Doris introduced him to his future wife, Arlene. A month after their first date, they were engaged and married 5 months later. Walter and Arlene were married for 38 wonderful years until Arlene's passing in 1999. They had two children, Jennifer (husband Bill) and David, plus had extended family as a central and meaningful part of their life: older sister Doris (and husband Leo), younger brother Leonard, and youngest sister Gloria; nieces Barbara (husband Michael), Ellin (husband Mark), and Alisa and their children, great nieces/nephews Jason, Robyn, Jessica, Zack, Erik, and Kylie; and grandchildren Emmie and Theo. In later years, Walter also enjoyed visits with cousin Jay. All time spent with family brightened Walter's day. Walter also had many friends who were like family and Walter cared deeply about them including the Schneirs and the Stansons. Walter took exceptional pride in his family and friends and was a wonderfully generous man. He put others ahead of himself and always had an optimistic attitude that everything would work out. He loved to sing anywhere at any time, enjoyed trying new restaurants while returning to old favorites, and had a unique sense of humor that he thoroughly enjoyed. He is remembered as a great family man, friend, doctor, colleague, teacher, and was loved by all. We miss him dearly.Walter was buried beside Arlene on May 8, 2020 at Mt. Sinai Mortuary. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date when it is possible for us all to be together. Contributions in Walter's honor to the American Cancer Society
, the City of Hope, or to the Dr. Walter Schreiber Memorial Scholarship at Vista Visions Academy (contact Jessie Magana at jessieestrada@vistausd.org) are welcomed.