January 10, 1932 - November 2, 2019 Walter Stanford Towns died peacefully in his sleep on November 2, 2019 at the age of 87. He made his professional mark as a Realtor in the Los Angeles area during the 1960s through 1990s by making affordable homes available for African-American and Latino families. He was born January 10, 1932 in Los Angeles, California. His early life was shared with parents Walter, Sr. and Clara Towns; older sister Joan and younger sister Elaine. He was also a delight to all his extended family and friends who called him "Buddy." Early on he was admired for his loyalty and humor. He attended Carver Jr. High School and Jefferson High School excelling in mathematics – algebra and geometry – as well as sports, particularly baseball. After graduation in 1950, he was awarded a sports scholarship to attend Loyola University. There, he came to the attention of the Brooklyn Dodgers who signed him for their farm team in 1952. This was interrupted in 1953 when he was drafted during the Korean War. After an honorable discharge June 5, 1954, he returned to Los Angeles where he met his partner and the love of his life Bernadine Campbell. They married September 22, 1957 and lived happily for 64 years. Their two children Rick and Belinda were a source of pride and joy. Each had a son, Austin and Nicholas, respectively. Walter was a self-made man. He and Bernadine ran a successful real estate business for 40 years. With his creative vision, he could see that there was a possible area on an "unbuildable" lot on Benedict Canyon Road, Beverly Hills. There, he carved-out space for a showcase home, tennis court and pool. For 50 years their home became the hub for Bernadine and Walter's renowned-warmth and generous hospitality. He was a man of a faith, a devoted member of Agape Religious Science Church. This supported him throughout his life. As was in keeping with his beliefs, he gave to those in need of financial support and encouragement. He is survived by his wife Bernadine, son Rick, grandsons Austin and Nicholas, niece Lorraine, sister Elaine, cousin Cecilia, and a host of relatives and friends.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Dec. 4 to Dec. 7, 2019