Wan-feng Kiang

September 14, 1934 - August 23, 2020 Beloved father and Uncle "Gregory", passed away in his home in Glendale. He was born in Shanghai, and his family fled the communists in the 1950's, an adventure story traveling the Yangtze River and the mountains with his young mother and two brothers to safety, eventually making it to Taiwan. A proud engineer, he graduated National Cheng Kung University in Taiwan, then came by ship in the 1960's to the U.S. for graduate school in electrical and systems engineering at UCLA. While working as an aerospace engineer, he and his wife, Cecilia, raised two daughters, Alice and Nancy, in Irvine. He enjoyed solving engineering problems, was an excellent draftsman who greatly appreciate art, the opera and ballet, especially the Bolshoi, old movies, comics like Little Lulu, kept close track of his family, and could make an amazing Chinese steamed duck. He is survived by his daughter Nancy near him in La Crescenta, and sister Katherine Lan, and extended family in Orange County and the Bay Area. He will be buried on Wednesday, September 2, at Holy Sepulcher Cemetery in Orange.