April 3, 1921 - June 1, 2019 Wanda Bistagne died June 1, 2019 peacefully at her home in Glendale predeceased by her husband of 59 years, Tom.A long time resident of Glendale, Wanda was actively involved in her community including Holy Family and Incarnation Parishes, St Joseph's Hospital Guild, Oakmont League club, Cabrini Literary Guild, Glendale Kiwanis and Verdugo Mental health center.She was named 1991 Glendale News Press 'Woman of Achievement', a nomination sponsored by Verdugo Mental Health Center for bringing the Glen Roberts Child Study Center to fruition. She and her family also received the "Reaching for the Stars" award for Philanthropists of Distinction at the Glendale Community College 90th Anniversary Celebration. She also received several other proclamations recognizing her service to community.Wanda grew up in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, one of six girls, and graduated from Duquense University School of Nursing. She served in the Army Nursing Corps during WWII as a First Lieutenant, where she met and later married Tom.Wanda and Tom had five children: Kathy Roman and husband Rob, Bob (predeceased) and wife Tana (predeceased), Patti (predeceased), John, Chuck and wife Leslie.Seven Grandsons included Matt, Chris (predeceased), Teal, Robert, Brian, Adam and Alex. Archer was her first Great Grandchild.Funeral Mass will be Saturday 8 June 2019 at 11AM at Holy Family Church in Glendale. In lieu of flowers, please donate to . Published in the Los Angeles Times on June 5, 2019