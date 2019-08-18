|
April 1, 1952 - August 1, 2019 Colonel Wanda K. Moats, US Army was a kind, giving and gracious woman. She was born in rural Juanita, North Dakota, the daughter of Arnold and Maxine Wold. These humble beginnings created the wonderful person she became. A true pioneer, Wanda joined the Army. She was a proud veteran who was deployed to Belgium and Turkey. She served in the Army for 15 years and then, ROTC for 15 years. Being an enlisted woman was uncommon at the time and illustrates just how unique Wanda was.After returning to the United States she became a teacher, a profession that suited her immensely and would become her vocation. Beginning as a social studies educator at Bethune Middle School, she later became a Cadet Corps teacher at Nimitz Middle School. From there she went on to become principal at Middle College High School where she retired in 2012. Under Wanda's leadership Middle College became known as an exceptional school and earned the ranking as one of the best high schools in Los Angeles. That is an accomplishment few educators attain. Wanda helped to change the lives of so many young people. She was extremely proud of her students and staff and spoke highly of their accomplishments. Wanda was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Gary, and sister, Susan Odegaard, she is survived by her brother, Jay Wold, niece, Tiffany Lavigne and nephews, Brodie Odegaard, and Josh and Justin Wold. She also leaves behind loving friends who won't forget her mark, and will cherish her memory forever.Wanda enjoyed traveling, cooking, and standing up when she believed it was the right thing to do. She had the most wonderful sense of humor and was always able to make you laugh. She was the best and will be forever loved and missed. Wanda passed away August 1, 2019.Because she adored her little dog, Mr. Boo, please send donations to a local non-kill animal shelter of your choice in Wanda's name (in lieu of flowers).Services will be held at Riverside National Cemetery at 11 o'clock on September 10, 2019.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Aug. 18 to Aug. 25, 2019