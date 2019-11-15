Home

Wanda K. Rocovich

Wanda K. Rocovich Obituary
January 10, 1927 - November 5, 2019 Passed away in Colorado. Former resident of Inglewood and Redondo Beach. Preceded in death by husband Martin Rocovich, one brother and three sisters. She is survived by her son, daughter and their spouses, two sisters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Services will be at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery in Culver City on 11/21/19 at 12:30pm. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Wanda's honor to Sisters of St. Joseph of Carondelet Retirement Fund, 11999 Chalon Rd., Los Angeles, CA 90049.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17, 2019
