Wanda Sheppard

August 23, 1924 - July 23, 2020 WANDA "PENNY" SHEPPARD, born in Cleveland, Ohio, lived all of her adult years in Burbank. Born 8/23/1924 was summoned by God on 7/23/2020 who gave her wings to greet Him and others in heaven. Our beautiful and loving mother married her US Army sweetheart Leon Morgan Sheppard, and they had 3 children. Leon predeceased her in 1999, as did eldest son, Richard Morgan in 2013, as did her loving brother and three sisters. She is survived by son James Adam, Shaughne Suzanne Warnack, sister-in-law Dolly, granddaughter Dawndrea, great granddaughter Kaelin, and was a "mother" to Janet, Lesleigh and numerous children's friends, neighbors, and numerous loving nieces and nephews around the country, along with those who made her feel like a queen every day, Maria, Sonny, Selfy and Dennis. She was one month shy of her 96th birthday, we already planned a wonderful birthday party in the same home she lived in for over 73+ years.She graduated High School and at only 18 years old in 1942, she started her aeronautical journey at the B-29 Bomber plant in Cleveland. She learned to drill, rivet, solder, layout work, and read blueprints. She had numerous publications written about her at this time of war production. She then joined both the US Army and US Air Force and became a Staff Sergeant, where she met the love of her life, Leon, married and began to have a family.She was one of the most accomplished women in her almost 96 years. She hired in at Lockheed Burbank on, 7/23/1951, same date of her passing, as one of the "Rosie the Riveters", in a man's world and loved every minute of it, what a coincidence. She retired as an Electrical Mock Up Supervisor in "Skunk Works", on Top Secret planes, SR-71 Blackbird, U-2 and TR-1.She lived a very full life raising 3 children, exposing them to all the arts and sports imaginable, a fabulous cook and baked goods for the kids and their friends. TACO night was always a spectacular event for the entire football teams of both Richard and Jim. She was Queen for a Day, and an accomplished hair stylist in Beverly Hills working on weekends to make ends meet. She was extremely crafty, making stained glassed lamps, Christmas trees with broken glass, and jewels, that hang in a lot of our homes. She loved games, poker, blackjack, Bingo, all types of puzzles and had a penchant for knowledge. She loved her glass of wine, ice cream and homemade baked good every night. She wanted to make sure everyone else was having a good time and was genuinely interested in each person she talked to.Penny never had any serious medical problems, and will be remembered for her grace and elegance, always being dressed and hair perfectly coiffed before going out of the house. A class act.She recently loved having hot pink streaks and sparkles put into her hair, along with her nails with glitter. She loved being young again. Her desire was to remain happy and at peace to reach 100 years old…but we will remember her fondly for the rest of our years. Rest in Peace, beautiful Penny…God has plans for you. Services will be held at Forest Lawn Hollywood Hills, 6300 Forest Lawn Dr. in Burbank, a private viewing preceding the gravesite service @ 12:30 pm, on Wednesday 8/5/2020. Please check in at Info Booth, where she will be laid to rest with my father, Leon, grandmother, Kathryn Morgan Sheppard, and her sister, our aunt Laura. With COVID we cannot celebrate the way we want, but please contact me for an email video service that we will prepare. Shaughne - shaughne2@me.com.In lieu of flowers, donations could be made to any of your favorite charities, or The Painted Turtle 310/4511353 who caters to all children with life threatening conditions which was close to her heart.



