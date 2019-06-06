June 30, 1934 - February 20, 2019 Warren D. Howard passed away in his home in Las Cruces, NM on February 20, 2019 after a short illness, surrounded by family members. Born in Hackensack, NJ, he was raised in Tucson Az., graduated from Tucson HS and the Un. of California in Santa Barbara. This Arizona "desert rat" served in the Navy for eight years, subsequently worked with IBM in several far Eastern countries and finally worked with Litton Computer Services, California, retiring in 1996. He then moved with his wife to a small village in south central Mexico, returning to Las Cruces in 2016. Warren is preceded in death by two sons Dion and Sean. He is father/step father to eight children, survived by Lezli Howard, Des Moines, Iowa; Susan Quiroz, Tucson, Az; Michael Dring, Dayton, Oh; Maggie McCorkle, Dayton, Oh; Maureen Tomerlin, Statesville, NC and Katie Deppe, Mico, Tx, Warren has 21 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren and is survived by his wife of 29 years, Rita McManus Howard, Chicago. Published in the Los Angeles Times from June 6 to June 9, 2019