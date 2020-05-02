On Monday, February 17, 2020, Wayne Alfred Fortier passed away at the age of 68 in Arleta, California.Wayne was born September 11, 1951 in Worcester, MA to Alfred Fortier and Deborah Holt. He received his Bachelor's Degree in Accounting from San Diego State University and his MBA from Golden Gate University. He was a CPA in Los Angeles for over 30 years.Wayne was a veteran of the Vietnam War. He was a Staff Sergeant in the US Air Force. Wayne was kind, compassionate and thoughtful. He had a big heart, and a soft spot for animals. He loved sports and, in his younger days, was an avid skier.His interment will take place at the National Cemetery in Los Angeles. Services will be private.



