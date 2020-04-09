|
Wayne Strom died on April 2, 2020 in Torrance, California, due to complications from the Coronavirus. He was 85.
Wayne retired following a dynamic 40-year career as a Professor at the Pepperdine University Graziadio School of Business. Wayne was one of the founders of the school's executive MBA program. His teaching included processes for facilitating improved communication, creativity enhancement and conflict resolution. He worked with executives from local and multinational corporations in Europe, Asia and the United States. He also provided pro bono services to a long list of charitable and not-for-profit organizations. Many of his students reported that his mentoring and teaching was life changing.
Wayne also served as a Minister both before and during his time with Pepperdine. His interest in religion and spirituality guided much of his work and life.
Wayne earned his Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Redlands, his Bachelor of Divinity from Berkeley Baptist Divinity School, and his Doctor of Philosophy from UCLA.
He lived with his wife Kathy Strom in Thousand Oaks, California, where the two of them had created a tranquil and natural retreat. He is survived by Kathy, his son David Strom, his daughter-in-law, Lisa Sloan Strom, and his grandson, Everett Strom.
Remembrance services will be announced after social distancing restrictions are lifted. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to one of Wayne's favorite not-for-profit organizations that serves the homeless in the San Fernando Valley: Hope of the Valley Rescue Mission (www.hopeofthevalley.org).
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Apr. 9, 2020