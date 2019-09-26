|
|
September 27, 1939 - September 22, 2019 Wayne Lewis Peterson, Age 79, Passed away peacefully Sunday.His Memorial Celebration will be held October 4, 2019 at St. Mary's Episcopal Church in Laguna Beach at 2:00pmHe was born September 27, 1939 to Howard and Clara Peterson in Omaha, Nebraska.He first met the love of his life Terry T. Smith September 13, 1973.Wayne and Terry were Patrons of the Arts, especially the Laguna Art and Design College.Wayne was a Laguna Beach City Council Member from 1992 – 2000 and the Laguna Beach Mayor from 1995 – 1996. As Mayor he wanted Laguna Beach to be known as "The Art City".Wayne you inspire us all to volunteer and make the world a better place.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Sept. 26 to Sept. 28, 2019