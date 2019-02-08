December 8, 1930 - January 2, 2019 Wendell Edward Niles, Jr., 88, passed away after a long battle with Parkinson's on January 2. Born in Seattle to Wendell and Ann Niles on December 8, 1930, he and his family eventually moved to Toluca Lake, California, in the late 1930s, where his bandleader father took a coveted radio job on the Burns and Allen Show. His father went onto to become one of the biggest radio announcers of his day. After graduating from North Hollywood High, Wendell attended the University of Washington, where he was one of the leading placekickers in college football. True to form, Wendell enjoyed a unique career trajectory. After playing for the Los Angeles Rams in the mid-1950s, he went into production, working on Jack Parr's "The Tonight Show," and producing features. With his father and brother, he produced "The All-American College Show," where the Carpenters were discovered. He produced pro-celebrity sports events all over the world in the 1970s and '80s, with his premier event each July in Monte Carlo, which he began with HSH Princess Grace of Monaco. He also relished being a captain in the Naval Reserve for over 20 years. In the 1984 Olympics in Los Angeles, he served as the Director of Special Events for Tennis, and was instrumental in bringing tennis back to the Olympic Games. While in New York in the early 1960s, he met aspiring actress and magazine editor, Nelle Longshore, whom he married on June 9, 1962, enjoying a storybook romance for over 56 years of marriage. They had five children whom they raised in Los Angeles. Wendell is survived by his beloved wife, Nelle; his five children, Wendell "Del" Edward Niles, III, Leslie Niles Polhemus (Jib), Leigh Niles Reason (Matt), Molly Niles Renshaw (Alan) and Amanda Niles Conti (Rod), his cherished grandchildren Jack, Teddy, Nelle, William, Georgi, Shepard and Pippa, many nieces and nephews and countless friends. He was predeceased by his younger brother, Denny Niles in 2011. For a longer obit, visit legacy.com. Published in the Los Angeles Times from Feb. 8 to Feb. 10, 2019