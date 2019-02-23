May 15, 1951 - January 23, 2019 The world lost a bright star on January 23, 2019 with the death of Wendy (Ernst) Paquin. Wendy was #4 (first girl) of ten children raised in Brantford, Ontario, Canada. Her first love was Drum Corps which took her from her home to Toronto and to Montreal. Then a whirlwind move took her to Southern CA where she knew she belonged. "Where you could wear a bikini on the beach in January." She resided in the Venice area for 38 years. While there, she worked as a massage therapist, bookkeeper and helped produce independent films and other projects. She was a wild and crazy neighbor and friend as well as a lover of cats, dogs and adventure. She traveled the world at every opportunity. While still in Canada she married Giles Paquin...and they later divorced remaining dear friends. She married a kindred spirit, Wylder Flett in 2001. In the fall of 2017, with Wylder and her two cats Iman and Bowie and Wylder's dog Harry, she moved to Eugene, OR, where she froze the first winter. There she settled in and met new friends. Wylder died in June of 2018 after a battle with cancer, sadly followed by Wendy also dying of cancer in January 2019. Her positive outlook, caring way and unforgettable sense of humor left a mark on everyone who met her. She will be sorely missed by all. Published in the Los Angeles Times on Feb. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary