Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Wesley Idol
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wesley A. Idol II


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wesley A. Idol II Obituary
September 10, 1936 - July 27, 2019
Wesley Ashburn Idol died July 27, 2019 in Los Angeles of natural causes. He was 82.
The owner of the Pacific Dining Car is survived by his wife, Toby; four grown children, Kimberley, Conlee, Wesley (III), and Healey; grandsons, Addison and Edward; stepsons, Loren and Todd, and four step-grandchildren.
Idol was born in Los Angeles, attended Black-Foxe Military Institute (1954) and Stanford University (1958) where he was a Sigma Nu and played football. He served in the Army, loved USC football and was a fixture at Gold's Gym in Venice.
After the Army, Idol went into the family business that his grandparents famously founded in the 1920s.
An avid world traveler, Idol notched at least one trip to each of the seven continents during his lifetime.
In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to Cedars-Sinai, or treat some friends to a good meal and a nice bottle of wine.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Aug. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wesley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.