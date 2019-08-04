|
September 10, 1936 - July 27, 2019
Wesley Ashburn Idol died July 27, 2019 in Los Angeles of natural causes. He was 82.
The owner of the Pacific Dining Car is survived by his wife, Toby; four grown children, Kimberley, Conlee, Wesley (III), and Healey; grandsons, Addison and Edward; stepsons, Loren and Todd, and four step-grandchildren.
Idol was born in Los Angeles, attended Black-Foxe Military Institute (1954) and Stanford University (1958) where he was a Sigma Nu and played football. He served in the Army, loved USC football and was a fixture at Gold's Gym in Venice.
After the Army, Idol went into the family business that his grandparents famously founded in the 1920s.
An avid world traveler, Idol notched at least one trip to each of the seven continents during his lifetime.
In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to Cedars-Sinai, or treat some friends to a good meal and a nice bottle of wine.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Aug. 4, 2019