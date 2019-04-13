July 10, 1983 - March 21, 2019 Wesley Andrew Roberts, 35, born to Dean Roberts and Deborah Francione on July 10th, 1983, in Pecos, Texas, passed away Thursday, March 21, 2019 at Kaiser Medical Center in Los Angeles, California, surrounded by many loving friends and family. Wesley grew up and went to school in Pecos where he participated in many school and sports activities. Most notable was his spot on the high school swim and diving team. He lettered and won many awards for his diving as well as other sports and scholastic participation. After high school he attended the University of North Texas for 2 years. Upon leaving college he settled in Michigan working several jobs and making great friends. Wesley finally settled in the Los Angeles area that he loved where he worked many more jobs for and with music productions, radio, award shows, overseas, American tours and sports as a sound engineer working for Proangle Media before passing. He is survived by his parents Dean and Deborah, brothers Kenny Roberts and wife Tamika, of Grand Rapids, MI, and Mikey Roberts and wife Tonya; nephews Trustin, Hunter and niece Addyson, all of Carlsbad, NM. Grandmother Pat Scott, Aunt Bobbie Jo Hernandez and husband Bert, all of El Paso, TX. Aunt Karla Strasser, and cousins Chelsea and Robbie of CA. Aunt Kelly Dietz and husband Steve, cousins Steven and Katelin of Kingsville, TX. Great-aunt Charlotte Roberts, cousin Jeff Roberts and wife Chris of OR, cousin Deeja Roberts of Sun City, CA. Cousins Stan Daugherty and wife Margaret, Jeremy, Jenna, Kevin, Katie, Daniel and Patrick, Steve Daugherty and wife Barbara, all of Gallup, NM, and cousin Scott Daugherty and wife Mona, Megan and Ray of Mesa, AZ. Wesley is also survived and missed by so many loving friends around the world. Published in the Los Angeles Times from Apr. 13 to Apr. 16, 2019