May 1, 1923 - August 11, 2020 Born and raised in Paw Paw, IL, "Wes" passed away from natural causes in Redondo Beach, CA at age 97. A decorated WWII B-17 captain, on his 21st mission in 1944, his plane was shot-down over Lançon-Provence, France. He narrowly escaped Nazi-occupied territory via the French Resistance and was home for his 21st birthday. He went on to fly covert surveillance missions over the Soviet Union during the Korean Conflict (1950s), and transport injured and deceased U.S. troops back home from Vietnam (1960s). After 38 years of piloting for Continental Airlines, Coss retired as #1 Captain and authored STARDUST FALLING, recounting his WWII exploits. A commercial fisherman and avid sailor, this true patriot and humanitarian was an active parishioner at St. Lawrence Martyr Catholic Church, and a volunteer cook for the Union Rescue Mission. Beloved by all, Wes is survived by his younger brother Captain (Ret.) "Jerry" Coss, son Casey Coss, daughter Nancy Pohlig, and granddaughter Kate Pohlig Cripe. Memorial pending. Contact: CCOSS@panoscan.com

Published in Los Angeles Times on Aug. 30, 2020.
