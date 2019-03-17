Services Funeral Mass 2:30 PM St. Thomas More Catholic Church Chapel Hill , NC View Map Resources More Obituaries for Weston Harris Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Weston Jon Harris

Weston J. Harris - A pioneer in radio and television - retired Vice President Programs, NBC Television passed away peacefully at his home with his wife, Sherry of 69 years, and his family on Ash Wednesday, March 6.Born in Washington DC in 1926. He excelled academically and athletically at Gonzaga High School. After graduation, he served in the US Navy near the end of World War II. While in the Navy following boot camp, Harris was assigned to play baseball on a squad comprised primarily of Major Leaguers, including the St. Louis Cardinals', Stan Musial.When he returned home, he was a radio disc jockey to work his way through college attending American University. His broadcasting career continued as program director at WINX, an independent radio station in Washington DC, where he placed primary emphasis on the quality and skill of the on-air talent.Harris started his Television career at NBC is 1957 as program manager for WRC-TV in Washington, D.C. where one of his passions was televising 'live' baseball games (and other major sports) and worked with sportscasters Hall of Famers Mel Allen, Bob Wolff, Ernie Harwell, Ray Scott. He left the network for one year in 1962 when Edward R. Murrow named him TV program manager for the USIA. He returned to NBC as program manager of WNBC-TV in New York and moved his family to Greenwich, CT. A year later became Station Manager of WNBC-TV. In 1971 was promoted to Vice President, Programs, NBC Television Stations and worked most of his career at 30 Rockefeller Center with the last 8 years at the NBC Burbank Studios in Los Angeles, CA. He was involved in identifying talent, charting programming strategies, buying television pilots, producing shows and national distribution of programs which have included "The Toni Tennille Show", "Al McGuire onSports", "The Prime of Your Life", "It's Showtime at the Apollo", " Sha Na Na", "Out of This World", "You Bet Your Life starring Buddy Hackett", "Big City Comedy", among others. Worked closely with: David Letterman for a daytime talk show called "The David Letterman Show"; Pierre Cossette to produce the People's Choice Awards; Merv Griffin on various game shows. During Harris's tenure, WNBC received more than 100 major honors including the coveted Peabody Award, numerous Emmy awards and Governor's Citations from the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, as well as awards from the American Freedoms Foundation and the National Conference of Christians and Jews.After his retirement from NBC, MTM Distribution launched a production division to develop and produce programming for first-run syndication and appointed Harris as its Chief in January 1989.Wes and his wife, Sherry Sherwood Harris, moved back to the east coast to retire in Fearrington Village Pittsboro, NC in 1990. He enjoyed volunteering in different aspects with UNC-Chapel Hill. Besides his wife, he leaves behind a loving family of 5 children, Michael, Brian (Cindy), Sherry, Kelly and Andrew (Carolyn) and 6 grandchildren. He was predeceased by his sister, Priscilla Hart.There will be a Mass of the Resurrection at St. Thomas More Catholic Church in Chapel Hill, NC on March 28, 2019 at 2:30pm. Interment will be private after which a reception for all guests will be held at the Parish.Memorial donations in memory of Wes may be made to The Conklin Center for the Blind 405 White St. Daytona Beach, FL 32114 Published in the Los Angeles Times on Mar. 17, 2019