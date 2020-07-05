1/1
On 27th of June, 2020, Wilbur R. Traynham (88) passed away. Also Known professionally known as W.R. Traynham he was loving father of Deborah Forest, Stone Mountain, GA., Karon (Jerome Carr), Sylvia Regal, Harrisburg, PA and Octavia Rogers of Los Angeles, CA., He is survived by his brother; two sisters; grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great grandchildren, cousins, nieces, many nephews and friends.He was employed at Walt Disney Productions in Burbank, CA., where he retired and received his name in the Disney Hall of Fame.A private funeral will be held in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania at a later date and a public memorial service will be held in Harrisburg, PA in February, 2021Gregory B. Levett & Sons, Funeral Home in charge of arrangements, 4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy, Decatur, GA., 30034. 404-241-5656. Please visit our website to extend condolences.www.levettfuneralhome.com

Published in Los Angeles Times on Jul. 5, 2020.
