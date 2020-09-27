1/1
Wiley Leigh Draper
September 25, 1939 - May 22, 2020 Wiley was born in Utah to Wilmot and Elda Draper. He relocated to California, served in the Marine Corp reserves and joined IBM for over 40 years. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Sigrid Draper and his sister-in-law , Walli Weitz and brother-in-law, John, as well as two nephews .His only wish was to help others and to treat people as he wished to be treated! Wiley was a true gentleman and will be missed by all those who loved him.To his wife he will always be the Wind beneath Her Wings.

Published in Los Angeles Times on Sep. 27, 2020.
