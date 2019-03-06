October 3, 1942 - March 2, 2019 Willard Anthony was born in Roanoke, Virginia, to James Willard and Geraldine (Price) Anthony. He moved with his family to New York City as an infant and, then, while in elementary school, to Los Angeles, California, where he resided for most of his life. He married Elizabeth Mosby with whom he had his only son, Willard S. Anthony II (Kwame).He earned a JD degree from the UCLA School of Law and was admitted to the State Bar of California in 1972. He provided legal representation for over 40 years, primarily in Southern California.He leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Dedria (Whitely) Anthony; stepdaughter, LaShon Malone, her husband Daniel Malone, and their children, Hadiya, Hasani, and Malcolm; his son, Willard S. Anthony II and his wife, Carol (McGee) Anthony; his brothers, Earl Anthony and Ronald Anthony; and his sister, Barbara (Anthony) Rhodes. He was also very committed to his large, extended family of cousins, nieces, nephews, and lifelong friends.The service will be held on Thursday, March 7, 2019, at 12:00 noon, Inglewood Park Cemetery, Celebrations of Life Resource Center (Chapel of Chimes), 720 E. Florence Ave., Inglewood, CA 90301. Published in the Los Angeles Times on Mar. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary