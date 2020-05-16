December 18, 1927 - April 10, 2020 Bill was born in Richmond, Indiana to Willard Zeller Carr and Susan Brownell Carr, the youngest of four children. He lived a long, happy and productive life and served his community and his country well. Bill loved life and engaging with people. He had a keen intellect, and was kind, witty and generous.He received his Doctor of Jurisprudence degree from the Indiana School of Law in 1950, where he was an Editor of the Indiana Law Journal. Following his graduation, he joined the United States Air Force during the Korean War. While stationed at the Air War College at Maxwell Field in Montgomery, Alabama, he met Margaret Paterson, who became his wife of 68 wonderful years. He was next sent, as a Captain in the Judge Advocate General's Corps, to Okinawa.Following his return from Okinawa and discharge from the Air Force, he and Margaret moved to Los Angeles in 1952 and he joined the law firm of Gibson, Dunn and Crutcher, where he practiced for 42 years until his retirement in 1994.Bill was an internationally recognized expert in Employment Law and Labor Relations, and the author of numerous publications. He served the firm as a Senior Partner and member of the Executive Committee, and as a mentor to generations of young lawyers. The prestigious Gibson Dunn has grown organically from 31 attorneys when he started, to over 1,440 lawyers today.He was extraordinarily active in civic, legal and philanthropic affairs, including Chairmanship of the Los Angeles Chamber of Commerce, the California Chamber of Commerce, the Labor and Employment Law Practice Group of the Federalist Society, the Los Angeles Area American Red Cross, and numerous committees for the International and American Bar Associations. He was a founder of the Los Angeles Police Memorial Foundation and the Pacific Legal Foundation; on the Board of the California State Parks Foundation, the Los Angeles Zoo, the USC Leonard Davis School of Gerontology, and a Commissioner of the California World Trade Commission. In 1999 he endowed the Willard and Margaret Carr Professorship of Labor and Employment Law at the Indiana University Maurer School of Law. He was predeceased by his parents, his brothers James and Brownell, his sister Patricia, and his son Clayton Paterson Carr. He is survived by his wife Margaret, his son Jeffrey Westcott Carr, his grandson Daniel Carr and Daniel's wife Alexis, and his daughter-in-law Deborah von Rosenvinge Carr.A celebration of Bill's life will be held later this year. Donations in his memory may be made at USC Advancement Gift Services, Leonard Davis School of Gerontology, 1150 South Olive Street, 25th Floor, Los Angeles, CA 90015, or phone 213 740 1360.