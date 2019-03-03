October 9, 1934 - February 19, 2019 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved father, William Alexander Carroll, 84, of Sierra Madre, CA. Bill passed away Thursday, February 21, 2019. He was born in San Francisco, CA on October 9, 1934 to William Adrian Carroll and Olive Keenan Carroll. Bill graduated from St. Ignatius High School in 1952. He attended Santa Clara University on a baseball scholarship. Bill took a two year hiatus from SCU and served in the United States Army from 1954-1956, serving in Alaska and playing baseball for the 53rd infantry. He returned to Santa Clara University and graduated with a BS degree in 1958. He married the love of his life, JoAnn Brackett in 1958 as well, and together they had seven children. Bill is survived by his children, Richard Carroll (Connie), Colleen Lambert (Jeffrey), Kathleen Roussel (John), Mark Carroll, Lisa Arnerich (David), 14 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, William Adrian Carroll (1966), Olive Keenan Carroll (2007), twin sister, Sue Ann Nevin (2003), wife, JoAnn (1987), daughter, Laura Ann (1987) and son, Jeffrey William (2015). Bill cherished his family, his friends, his golf game, non-fiction books, and the game of baseball. His giant personality and sense of humor filled the room. He really touched the lives and hearts of everyone that came into his life. Bill is so deeply missed. A Funeral Mass will be held at 1:00 p.m., on March 8th at Holy Angels Church in Arcadia.Cabot & Sons, Pasadena Directors Published in the Los Angeles Times on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary