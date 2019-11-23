|
|
September 30, 1957 - November 18, 2019 William Allen Clarke passed away at home in Moraga, California on November 18, 2019 following a prolonged battle with cancer. Born in Detroit, Michigan to Roberta and Richard Allen Clarke on September 30, 1957, Bill was the quintessential middle son-a soft spoken mediator flanked by brothers Richard and Robert, all outranked by older sister Janis. He grew up in the Southern California suburb of La Canada where he graduated high school in 1975 and went out into the world, studying design at Long Beach State University while bartending (underage) and later attending the School of Visual Arts in New York. Bill brought beauty and balance to everything he touched, and his aesthetic matured while living abroad in Amsterdam and Paris, France. He followed his father into advertising, eventually launching his own company, Eureka Partners, in 2003. He spent his final years teaching the next generation of designers at Academy of Art University. If the measure of a man is the company he keeps, then William Clarke was as tall as the Eiffel Tower and as deep as the Pacific Ocean; every person he met became a lifelong friend. There is no way to qualify what we gained by knowing him or what we've lost in losing him.He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Janis Meldahl. He is survived by his brothers as well as his wife and two children. Interment will be at Mountain View Cemetery in Oakland, California on November 24, 2019. To view the full Obituary please visit: www.nostosalgos.org
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Nov. 23, 2019