|
|
May 26, 1930 - February 4, 2020 Bill Fowler, age 89, of Sylmar, passed away on February 4, 2020. Born May 26, 1930 in Osage, Iowa, he served in the USAF as an aviation mechanic. He had a long and successful career as a mechanic, fabricator and restorer in auto racing and vintage car restoration. Bill also helped build locomotives for the National Park Service. He loved to travel, explore, build rare engines and spend time with his friends. Bill is survived by his brother, Keith; son, David (Elizabeth); grandchildren, Krystal (Jesse) and Joshua; great-grandchildren, Joshua and Connor; and many dear friends. He was predeceased by his son, Milton Fowler. Service will be held on March 5, 2020 at 10 am at Bakersfield National Cemetery, 30338 East Bear Mountain Blvd., Arvin, CA 93203. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . Utter McKinley Mortuary (818) 361-4751
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020