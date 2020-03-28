|
|
1947 - 2020 William Algernon Brackenridge III (Billy) was born on October 21, 1947 in Los Angeles, and died on March 23, 2020 of cardiac arrest. He was the son of William Algernon Brackenridge and Maria Antonia Macneil Brackenridge. He was preceded in death by his two sisters, Francisca Brackenridge Neumann and Margaret Brackenridge Dalis. He is survived by his nephew Grant Wigmore and his niece Mia Wigmore, his brother-in-law Rick Neumann, his cousin Samuel Hale, and many loving Macneil cousins. Billy was an eighth-generation Californian on his mother's side, having descended from Jose Dario Arguello, who came to California in 1781. Jonathan Sayre Slauson, founder of the city of Azusa was his great-grandfather. On his father's side, his great-grandfather, for whom he was named, was a noted hydraulic engineer who became President of the California Edison Company. Billy grew up in South Pasadena, and attended Chandler School, Polytechnic School, and The Lawrenceville School. He studied computer technology at both UC Berkeley and UCLA, but being restless and ahead of his time, he left college to go directly into cutting-edge digital technology. He focused on digital audio at Systems Development Corporation (RAND) and Echo Speech Systems, and worked at the Information Science Institute at USC, Microsoft, and Staccato. His boisterous personality attracted friends everywhere. Billy was a proud member of E Clampus Vitus, a fraternal organization dedicated to the preservation of the heritage of the American West. The motto of the Order is "I believe it because it is absurd." Billy served as the 68th Humbug in 2011, fulfilling a lifelong dedication to the absurd and good parties. Billy was a gourmand who studied and loved fine wine and food. He loved to travel to the wine-producing areas of France and Italy, especially to Italy in November for the olive-picking season, over which he would preside, wine glass in hand. He wrote interesting and humorous letters from the road, called "Pictures and Food Porn," detailing his adventures, and criticizing or praising restaurants, menus and wine. Prior to his travels, he would spend six weeks at Duke Diet and Fitness Center, losing weight and getting fit enough to enjoy fully his culinary and enological explorations. He had a near-death experience in a diabetic coma in Italy, and was rescued by friends and efficient Italian EMTs, an experience that he enjoyed very much, but which terrified his friends. Stories about Billy abound, many apocryphal. It has been said that Billy is responsible for the requirement of two, rather than three, passengers for the freeway Diamond Lane, because he fought the requirement for three when pulled over for having two, in 1974. Once, he generously tasted fugu (a fish that if not prepared correctly, can kill you) first, at a party that he had organized, so his guests wouldn't be poisoned. He had an ironclad stomach. For all his orneriness, he was a gracious host for both parties and individuals. He ran a kind of halfway house for friends who had been fired, taking them in for as long as they needed and supplying them with excellent wine. He loved children and children loved him. Billy, at his animated best, may have alarmed adults at times, but children usually just wanted to climb on him. He was about six feet five inches tall, and at his heaviest, weighed about 450 lbs. He tried stopping drinking once, but he said that all his friends left him. His friends were of supreme importance to him, so he resumed his rollicking ways and never looked back. His use of profanity is legendary. People could drop in on Billy at his house at St. Malo Beach in Oceanside and the warmth of his welcome might be expressed in foul language. Strong insults were frequently exchanged with his many friends, warmly expressing their love for each other. Billy was a curmudgeon, cigar-smoking, unkempt bon vivant, raconteur, connoisseur, bullshitting, large, love of a man, who is mourned deeply. A celebration of Billy's life will be held when possible. Billy wanted his ashes spread in Italy. It will be the honor and privilege of his many friends and family to invade Tuscany to celebrate the life of their intriguing, annoying, generous and fun-loving friend. A lover of unruly dogs, donations in Billy's memory may be made to the Pasadena Humane Society, 361 S Raymond Ave., Pasadena, CA 91105. Give.pasadenahumane.org
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020