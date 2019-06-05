Resources More Obituaries for William Androlia Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? William Androlia

Obituary Condolences Flowers October 17, 1944 - May 30, 2019 William "Bill" Androlia unexpectedly passed away from a heart attack on May 30, 2019. He is survived by Linda, his wife of 51 years, and their two grown children, Whitney and her husband Apollo Nestoras, and Adam and his wife Eliza. Bill was born on October 17, 1944 in Honolulu, HI, to Andy and Mildred Androlia while Andy was serving for WW II. They moved to California after the war and settled in Mountain View. Bill graduated from UC Berkeley, and then attended San Jose State for his Masters in Electrical Engineering. He received the highest GRE score ever recorded. After receiving his Masters, Bill also scored in the highest percentile when taking the law school entrance exam.Bill met Linda in 1967 during his Master's program, and they were married on January 28, 1968. After being called up to active duty in the Army, he was stationed in Vietnam for most of 1970. As a First Lieutenant in the Army Signal Corps, Bill was awarded the Bronze Star Medal for his service. He returned from Vietnam and the next week started law school at Loyola Marymount. Bill passed the bar in 1973 and began his law career in patent law.Bill partnered with fellow patent attorney Henry Koda to form Koda and Androlia, their law firm specializing in international and technical patents. They represented most of the major Japanese multinational corporations. Bill focused on critiquing and improving many major engineering patents, including Reagan's "Star Wars" weapon system. In the 1970's, Bill and Linda moved to Malibu, which became their permanent home. Bill was a board director for the Malibu Jewish Center & Synagogue for over a decade. He also taught a patent law class for over ten years at Pepperdine University in Malibu.During all of this time, Bill and Linda raised their two children, Whitney and Adam. Bill was always home to eat dinner with his family as he valued his family time over his career. He traveled with Adam to all of his archery competitions and made sure that he never missed any of Whitney's performances on stage. And every summer, their family tradition was to attend UCLA's Family Camp together at Bruin Woods.Bill's life suddenly changed direction when he suffered a major concussion while at work. He was no longer able to function as a patent attorney because daily he dealt with migraines, loss of equilibrium, and difficulty recalling words. He started helping Linda with her small ship cruise travel agency and became her partner in business as well. Together they cruised around the world on almost every small ship cruise itinerary that is offered.Bill was the go-to person for his friends and family, always able to answer whatever questions they had for him. His brilliance, passion and commitment will be remembered by all who knew him.A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, June 9 at 2 PM at the Malibu Jewish Center & Synagogue (MJCS), 24855 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to MJCS or Planned Parenthood. Published in the Los Angeles Times from June 5 to June 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries