October 16, 1947 - March 12, 2020 Rancho Mirage resident William Balash passed away after a long battle with brain cancer.Born in Cleveland, Ohio, Will was preceded in death by his father Edward Balash and is survived by his mother Irene, brother Ed, sisters Arlene and Linda and her husband Greg Olsen ... also many nieces and nephews.Will served in Vietnam in the navy and spent his career at Warner Brothers studio working as a studio dolly grip. He retired to the desert from the San Fernando Valley with long-time friends Ernie and Andy in 2015. He will also be missed by his two cats, Alleycat and Fraidycat, his dog Buster, and many friends.Will had a great sense of humor and would hear a song and break out dancing like Snoopy doing his happy dance. We will miss you, old friend, and the house will be empty without you.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Mar. 18 to Mar. 22, 2020