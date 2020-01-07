Home

It is with great sadness that the family of William C. Cullen, Deputy Attorney for the City of Los Angeles, Announce his passing on December 14, 2019.His dedicated service to the City and County for more than 47 years involved the U.S. Attorney's Office, Van Nuys, Los Angeles, Chatsworth, San Fernando, and the United States Federal Court. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on January 11, 2020, 11:00 a.m. at Saint Bernadine's Catholic Church6061 Valley Circle Blvd, Woodland Hills, Ca 91367
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Jan. 7 to Jan. 10, 2020
