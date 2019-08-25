|
April 2, 1927 - August 9, 2019 William Camil, 92, a principal founder of the city of Santa Fe Springs, passed away on August 9, 2019. Born April 2, 1927 near New York City, Bill arrived in Boyle Heights as a child during the Great Depression. He attended Roosevelt High School, UCLA, and with the help of the GI Bill following World War II, USC Law School. In the early 1950s, Bill started a family and bought a house in Santa Fe Springs, which was then unincorporated. Bill helped write the new city's first charter, and became one of its first mayors and councilmembers. Bill would then go on to become city attorney of Santa Fe Springs, Commerce, Duarte, and other cities. As a city attorney, he was most proud of shepherding through the legal aspects of redevelopment for the Flood Ranch section of Santa Fe Springs. He helped ensure that promises to residents were kept so they could return to improved living conditions and housing.Bill's greatest joy was his blended family with Anne, his wife of forty-five years. When they married, Bill's three children combined with Anne's four, taking on a family of seven with six teenagers. Spending time with family (which grew to include five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren), and sharing travel and adventure with Anne as his best friend, completed his life well lived.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Aug. 25, 2019