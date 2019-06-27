Services Rose Hills Company 3888 Workman Mill Rd Whittier , CA 90601 (562) 699-0921 Resources More Obituaries for William Gordon Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? William Charles Gordon

Obituary Condolences Flowers August 27, 1937 - March 17, 2019 William Charles Gordon, a native Angelino who overcame a notably difficult childhood to become a prominent attorney, writer, and benefactor, passed away at the age of 82 on March 17, after a life that was literally the stuff of novels. Born in Los Angeles General Hospital in 1937, Willie was the second child of Anna Kobalifka, an Ukranian Jew who fled Odessa with her family in the early 1900s, and Charles Lindsay Gordon, a ship boilermaker from Australia. The family settled in Monterey Park and fell on hard times in 1943 when Charles, who worked in the war shipyards of Long Beach, died of liver failure due the hazards of his profession. Destitute, the family moved to First and Indiana, where six-year-old Willie found himself running into a Catholic church on the first day of school at Belvedere Elementary, pursued by five Chicano boys. "I ran into the church, and they came in and just beat the crap out of me," he later recalled. The next day, Willie ran to the local library, where the librarian encouraged him to read-sparking his lifelong love of letters. He also quickly picked up Spanish, and for money built a shoeshine box, which he took downtown to "shine the shoes of winos" and eat lunch at Clifton's, where he fished change from the famous wishing well. When Willie was ten, the family moved to Flood Ranch, which the locals called Canta Ranas-the "Singing Frogs" in Spanish. He co-founded a gang with Chicano boys who tattooed each other and engaged in mostly harmless mischief. He became ASB president at Whittier High his junior year and encouraged his close friend, Carmen Alvarez, to become the school's first Latina cheerleader. After winning a $300 scholarship to UC Berkeley, Willie majored in English, and was elected student body representative at large his senior year, running on a hard-to-resist slogan: "Don't Be Silly, Vote for Willie." He also enrolled in ROTC and entered the Army as an officer after graduating in 1959. Upon honorable discharge, he borrowed $100 a month from a friend, then circumnavigated the globe by hitchhiking, sleeping in cemeteries, and working odd jobs. In Pamplona, Spain, he nearly came to blows with Earnest Hemingway. "I was walking down the street, probably had a heat on because I was with two buddies," he would recall. "This madman came out of a bar and wanted to choose me off because I was talking in Spanish to somebody and I think he didn't like the fact that I was a Gringo talking Spanish. I was crushed when I found out it was Hemingway. They dragged him back in the bar and he was just smashed."In Madrid, a friend introduced him Ava Gardner, who took him flamenco dancing. Despite his self-confidence and dashing looks reminiscent of a young Paul Newman, his attempts to woo the starlet were unsuccessful. "Her agent stopped me," Willie later explained. In Egypt, David Lean tried to cast him in Lawrence of Arabia. Willie declined, because he "didn't have six months" and instead hitchhiked to Iraq and Syria, then took trains through Iran, Pakistan, Afghanistan, and India. He flew to Thailand and Hong Kong, took boats to Japan and Hawaii, then a plane home. "One thing I learned about that trip: People are people, no matter what class they're in. They're jerks, or they're kind," he said of the journey. Willie repaid the friend who had loaned him travel money, then attended Hastings College of Law. To pay for it, he ran an after-school sports camp for boys, then had a notable career in law. After working for the City of San Francisco, he went into private practice as a pro-bono personal injury trial lawyer, largely representing immigrants and members of the Latino community. "Willie fought like a lion for his clients," remembers friend and fellow attorney Steven Dinkelspiel. "Opponents who expected him to lie down because he represented people used to getting the short end of the stick were rudely awakened." Willie's love and family life was as complicated as he was. He married his UC Berkeley sweetheart, Linda Kensington, in 1960. They had two children, Lindsay and Jennifer, before divorcing in 1972. In 1974, he married Helen Johnston, and sired a son with her, Charles Harleigh Gordon. Johnston had a son from a previous marriage, Jason Kersten, who Willie fathered the rest of his life. Willie and Helen divorced in 1984. In 1989 he married Chilean author Isabel Allende. Allende based her novel "The Infinite Plan" on Willie's life. The marriage solidified his own desire to write. At the age of 60, he published "The Chinese Jars," based on his experiences as a San Francisco lawyer in the 1960s. He published five more novels featuring protagonist Samuel Hamilton, a flawed but lovable newspaper reporter enmeshed in the city's transformations of the 1960s. Gordon and Allende both experienced the trauma of lost children during their marriage. Allende's daughter, Paula, died in 1992. Willie's daughter, Jennifer, went missing in 1994. His son Harleigh died in 2013. Gordon and Allende divorced in 2015, and Willie soon reconnected with his childhood friend from Canta Ranas, Carmen Alvarez. They married in 2018. Willie's connections to Southern California remained deep. When Clifton's reopened in 2015, he donated $1000 in quarters to the wishing well he fished from as a child. He was also a great supporter of Whittier High School, which named its library after him in 2015. Willie suffered from a prolonged pulmonary illness for over a decade before he died. He is survived by his loving wife, Carmen, his brother George, his sons Lindsay and Jason, and his grandchildren Sabrina, Diane, Alejandro, Andrea, Nicole, and Indiana. Willie's graveside service will be held on June 29, 11 am at Rose Hills Memorial Park. His writings and oral history are at UC Berkeley's Bancroft Library.