August 6, 1937 - March 24, 2019 The only child of the Hon. Charles Miller and Mary Elizabeth Kiger Miller, William C. "Bill" Miller was born on August 6, 1937, in Jacksonville, Florida. Bill graduated from the Bolles School (with highest honors) in 1955. He received undergraduate and law degrees (with highest honors) from Washington & Lee University (1961), a masters of law degree (with highest honors) from New York University (1963) and a business degree from Harvard Business School (1974). Bill was elected to Phi Beta Kappa and was a member of Kappa Sigma. He was a Fulbright Scholar (University of Munich) (1959-1961), a Ford Foundation Fellow (1961-1962), a Hague Academy fellow (1963), a German Government grantee (1962-1963) and a Kappa Sigma scholar (1959). While studying and teaching in Germany, Bill met Hadmut "Holly" Larsen. They were married in Tuxedo Park, New York, in 1961. Bill and Holly had two children, Monica Lee and Charles Andreas. Following in his father's footsteps, Bill had a long career in the legal profession, with positions at DuPont, Bristol-Myers and Xerox (where he was international counsel), among others. In 1980, Bill moved with his family from Wilton, Connecticut, to Los Angeles, where he assumed the positions of Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary with Max Factor & Company. Later, he would serve as Vice President, General Counsel, Secretary, Boehringer Mannheim Corporation, Indianapolis, Indiana; Vice President, General Counsel, Collagen Corporation, Palo Alto, California; and Vice President, General Counsel, Gen-Probe Inc., San Diego, California. Bill's beloved wife, Holly, predeceased him in 2014. He is survived by his daughter, Monica Miller (David M. Walsh) of San Marino, and his son, Charles Miller (Chihting "Judy" Huang) of Redondo Beach, as well as grandchildren Alexander Doyle Walsh, Katharine Miller Walsh, Andrew Clark Miller and Lucas Charles Miller. The family would particularly like to thank Maria Rocha, beloved and longtime caregiver for both Bill and Holly. If you wish, donations in Bill's honor may be made to the or to Washington & Lee University ([email protected]).
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Mar. 21 to Mar. 24, 2020