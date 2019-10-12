Home

September 8, 1928 - October 1, 2019 Dr. Bill Chun-Hoon, former principal of Castelar Elementary School in Chinatown, Los Angeles, for 19 years, remained active in the Chinatown community after his retirement. He was born in Honolulu, Hawaii, #12 out of 15 children. Bill is survived by his beloved wife of 62 years, Marjorie; son Craig (Dale), daughter Kristina (Kent); and grandchildren Sarah, Carly, James and Scott. There will be a private family funeral on October 19. A public visitation will be held on October 18 from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Forest Lawn - Glendale. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, November 9 at noon at the Evergreen Baptist Church of San Gabriel Valley, 323 Workman Mill Road, La Puente, CA. We welcome Aloha attire. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to one of the following organizations: Friends of the Chinatown Library, Chinese Historical Society of Southern California, or the Chinese American Museum.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019
