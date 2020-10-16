June 23, 1948 - September 24, 2020 William Dean Fauber (Bill) died of natural causes on September 24, 2020 in his home in Palm Springs, California. Bill was born on June 23, 1948 in West Lafayette, Indiana. He grew up in Norwalk, Ohio and graduated from Norwalk High School where he was Concert Master of the orchestra and played the trombone in the marching band. He loved building things, including a flying saucer, from his own designs. Bill went to Miami University where he received a BS in Architecture. He began his architectural career in Cincinnati, but later moved to Chicago to work for the firm of Skidmore, Owens and Merrill. When there, he worked on buildings built all over the globe. After Chicago, Bill moved to Los Angeles to work for the firm of Gensler and Associates. It was in LA that he became roommates with his first of many cats. Along with his work for the firm, Bill renovated residential real estate and put his mark on some iconic properties including Tony Curtis's Bel Air residence, Disneyland shops and restaurants, and the Creative Artists Agency on the Avenue of the Stars. Upon concluding his career, Bill retired to Palm Springs. His interest in design continued as he served as a member, then as chairman of the Palm Springs Architectural Advisory Committee. He also volunteered at the Palm Springs Animal Shelter. Throughout his life, wherever he lived, Bill loved and supported the arts, especially classical music and opera. Bill was preceded in death by his father and mother, Neel and Evelyn Fauber. He is survived by his brother, Timothy Fauber (Linda Bush) of Concord, NC; his sisters, Nancy Fauber-Hoh (Roger Hoh) of Houston, TX, and Sue Fauber of Columbus, OH; nephews and nieces, Scott Fauber (Leigh), Amy Fauber (Michael Otlewski), Kristen Hoh, Alexander Hoh, Ginny Fowler (Bryan Anderson), and Avery Fowler; and great nephews and nieces, Nathan Fauber, Noa Fauber, Bryn Otlewski, Alana Otlewski, Dean Otlewski, and Levi Anderson; many wonderful friends; and his beloved cat.Memorial services will be postponed to a later date due to COVID restrictions. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to KUSC Classical radio at kusc.org
.