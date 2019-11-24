|
|
William Dickerson "Dick" Milliken passed away November 5, 2019 from respiratory distress. He was 90. He was born to Juliette Dandridge King and Judge John Barnes Milliken. Dick graduated from South Pasadena High School, Dartmouth and Stanford, U of Colorado law schools. He was a lawyer at Parker, Milliken in Los Angeles and practiced law for 65 years. He is survived by his wife, Sarah Collins Milliken, daughter/son in law, Margaret & Greg Griffitts of Carlsbad, grandchildren, Thomas William & Katherine Louise, niece/nephews Suzan Valdez of CO, Juliette & Rick Hume of Laguna Beach, Christine & John Dayton of La Habra, great nieces & great nephews, their children and his first wife, Mahlon Wilkinson Lawton. Services were held. Memorial donations may be made to Braille or St. John's Hospital, Santa Monica.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Nov. 24, 2019