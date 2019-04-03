Home

William Dwight Ito Obituary
ITO, WILLIAM DWIGHT, 63, beloved son, brother, uncle, and friend passed away peacefully surrounded by loving friends and family members. He is survived by his brother, Richard Thomas, (Hao Chen); sister, Mary Ito (Russell) Dennison; niece, April Dennison; stepbrothers Allan and Donald (Wendy) Sasaki and many other relatives and close friends. Bill was a warm-hearted, spirited individual. He shared his enthusiasm and wit with everyone he met. His generosity was open and obvious. In addition, he was an avid fisherman and golfer. Bill will be remembered and missed by many. Please join his family and friends as we celebrate his life with love, laughter, and memories. Memorial service: Saturday, April 13th, 10:00AM at St. Mary's Episcopal Church, 961 Mariposa Ave., L.A. The family requests in lieu of flowers donations to St. Mary's Men's Club Golf Tournament. www.FukuiMortuary.com 213-626-0441
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Apr. 3, 2019
