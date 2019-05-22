August 6, 1941 - May 15, 2019 William Ernest Schmitendorf, 77, passed away peacefully on May 15, 2019, at his home in Irvine, CA, with his beloved wife Mary at his side. Bill was born in 1941 in Oak Park, IL, the son of Lois and Delmar. His childhood focused on academics and playing sports, especially his first love, baseball. Bill earned his Master's and Doctorate in Mechanical Engineering at Purdue University. He then went on to teach at Northwestern University from 1967-1988, and at University of California at Irvine from 1988-2010. He is survived by his beloved wife of 40 years, Mary, and by his loving children, sons Paul and Tom (Sue), stepson Kevin Johnson (Brianna), stepdaughter Colleen Tomenillie (Matt), and seven adoring grandchildren, Grace and Sophie Tomenillie, Ivy and Aidan Schmitendorf, and Adeline, Nola, and McKinley Johnson. He is also survived by his loving sister, Gloria Ceteznik (Frank). Bill was an avid golfer for many years. He also enjoyed tennis, bicycling, and regular workouts at the Senior Center in Irvine. Bill was interested in current events and politics, and was well informed on all sides of issues. He regularly wrote letters to the editor of local newspapers, and had several of them published. Bill was an excellent photographer and took memorable photos of his travels with Mary, and many wonderful photos of his children and grandchildren. Bill was always a modest and unassuming man, but did express himself more colorfully in his later years with his much admired brightly colored shoes. A lifelong Cubs fan, he can rest easier having finally seen the Cubs win the World Series in 2016. Above all, he loved and enjoyed spending time with his family. He will be terribly missed by his wife, children, grandchildren, sister, nieces and nephews, and his friends and colleagues. A memorial service will be held August 11, 2019, 2:00 to 4:00 PM, at the University Hills Community Center in Irvine. Should you wish to make a donation in Bill's memory, please donate to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, 230 E. Ohio, Suite 500, Chicago, IL 60611. Published in the Los Angeles Times from May 22 to May 26, 2019